HPCT's FROZEN JR Comes to High Point This Week

Do you want to build a snowman? Over the last 3 weeks, 26 local youth ages 7-14 have been hard at work putting together HPCT's annual summer production camp. This year the camp will cool down this blazing summer heat with "Frozen JR".

"Frozen Jr." is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings to life Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the rest of the characters from the modern Disney tale. The show features all the songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five songs written for the Broadway production.

The 60 minute musical - featuring 26 Triad-area youth ages 7 to 14 - transports audiences to the beautiful land of Arendelle and then onto an adventure through the snowy mountainside. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen JR" expands on the relationship between Princesses Anna and Queen Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Featuring a cast of beloved characters and loaded with memorable music, adventure, and plenty of humor, "Frozen, JR" is a fun experience for the young and young-at-heart!

"Not only is this a beautiful story with two very strong female leads, it's also a moving testament to the power of family," said Director/Music Director Courtney Lowe. "It's being told by some incredibly talented kids, more so when you consider their ages and their limited rehearsal period. It's the perfect family outing! "

"Frozen JR" will be presented Friday, August 5 at 7:00pm, Saturday August 6 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday, August 7 at Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point. (121 S Centennial St). Tickets are $12 for children/seniors and $15 for adults and are available at www.hpct.net or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain.

High Point Community Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. August marks HPCT's 47th year of bringing quality live theatre to High Point and the surrounding areas. Individual tickets, as well as season Flex Passes, are on sale at www.hpct.net.