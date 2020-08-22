Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Postpones and Reschedules Events Through the End of the Year
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has postponed or rescheduled the following events and performances held at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
|Event
|Original Date
|New Date
|Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th
|March 28, 2020
|May 15, 2021
|Masterworks: Discovery & Invention
|Sept. 26, 2020
|Mar. 20, 2021
|Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn
|May 15, 2020
|April 29, 2021
|POPS: Matthew Morrison
|Sept. 17, 2020
|Nov. 6, 2021
|POPS: Cavanaugh/Music of Billy Joel
|Oct. 17, 2020
|Jan. 23, 2021
|Chamber concert
|Sept. 27, 2020
|Mar, 21, 2021
|Chamber concert
|May 16, 2021
|May 9, 2021
|The Music of Queen
|Aug. 21, 2020
|Feb. 6, 2021
|Not Our First Goat Rodeo
|Oct. 18, 2020
|TBD
|Sting
|Dec. 19, 2020
|Nov. 20, 2021
Ticket-holders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates. Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. The GSO is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit GSO on their website or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x 224 or x 223.