Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Postpones and Reschedules Events Through the End of the Year

Ticket-holders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.

Aug. 22, 2020  

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has postponed or rescheduled the following events and performances held at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Event Original Date New Date
Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th March 28, 2020 May 15, 2021
Masterworks: Discovery & Invention Sept. 26, 2020 Mar. 20, 2021
Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn May 15, 2020 April 29, 2021
POPS: Matthew Morrison Sept. 17, 2020 Nov. 6, 2021
POPS: Cavanaugh/Music of Billy Joel Oct. 17, 2020 Jan. 23, 2021
Chamber concert Sept. 27, 2020 Mar, 21, 2021
Chamber concert May 16, 2021 May 9, 2021
The Music of Queen Aug. 21, 2020 Feb. 6, 2021
Not Our First Goat Rodeo Oct. 18, 2020 TBD
Sting Dec. 19, 2020 Nov. 20, 2021

Ticket-holders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates. Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. The GSO is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit GSO on their website or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x 224 or x 223.


