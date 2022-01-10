Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2022 Season

Subscriptions are now available for Flat Rock Playhouse's 2022 Season! This year will feature an exhilarating blend of beloved productions, including Million Dollar Quartet, West Side Story, and Mamma Mia! The popular Music on the RockÂ® series, Studio 52 Family Programming, and a brand new Black Box series round out the 2022 season and mark a renewed beginning for FRP after a long pandemic shutdown.

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Music on the RockÂ® single tickets go on sale on January 24, 2022, and single tickets for all remaining shows go on sale on February 14, 2022.

The Music of Tom Petty

Feb. 24-March 5

Two Jews, Talking

A Hilarious Staged Reading

March 17-19

A side-splitting piece written by Ed. Weinberger, our characters take us on a rollicking romp through time! The two-act story brings Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

The Music of Elton John

March 31-April 2

The Music of Neil Diamond

April 7-10

Catch Me If You Can

April 28-May 14

This comedy thriller is a classic gem with exciting twists and turns from beginning to end. "The final 15 minutes will reward you like a murder mystery should." The New York Times

Million Dollar Quartet

May 20-June 19

Back by popular demand, the musical celebrates the historic Sam Phillips studio recording sessions of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley.

The Music of the Eagles

An Outdoor Stadium Concert

June 18

Join Flat Rock Playhouse for another rockin' evening of outdoor summer fun at West Henderson's Athletic Stadium, Johnson Field.

West Side Story

July 1-30

The Romeo and Juliet inspired love story of Tony and Maria amid the Jets and Sharks gang rivalry. Ranked #1 in the most recent survey of theatre patrons.

Mozart to Pop Chart

The Musical Story Continues

August 5-13

Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis/Amadeus) is back to whisk you away on an all-new musical journey through the history and triumphs of music from Mozart to today's current hits. Featuring many of the local region's best rock and symphonic musicians!

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

August 19-Sept. 4

Don't miss this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film that starred the inimitable and great Sidney Poitier.





Introducing The Black Box Series.

September 15-October 9

You've never experienced a play on The Rock like before. The audience and artists share the MainStage for an intimate and immersive theatre experience. The Black Box Series will feature contemporary works, classics, and stories and playwrights from around the globe. Be among the first to join us on this new and exciting theatrical journey!

God of Carnage

Sept. 15-Oct. 8

A triple-Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation the New Yorker called "laugh-out-loud hilarity," and "ninety minutes of sustained mayhem."

Blood Knot

Sept. 16-Oct. 9

A play that asks us to dig beneath the surface of what makes us kin and what happens when we don't like what we find there. By renowned South African playwright Athol Fugard.

Mamma Mia!

Encore Performance

Oct. 21-Nov. 13

The hugely popular mega-Broadway hit featuring the music of ABBA is back for an encore performance. Featuring songs like "Dancing Queen," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!," "Honey Honey" and so many more.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas

November 25-December 22

The WNC tradition continues. Same great show, all new material. A Playhouse favorite that will leave you feeling merry and bright!

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Studio 52)

December 1-4

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in a spectacular new production of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story the whole family can enjoy. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas!

To learn more about the 2022 lineup and how to purchase your tickets, please visit the website at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.