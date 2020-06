The Charlotte Motor Speedway will be transformed into a drive-in movie theater, The Charlotte Patch reports.

Two events, on Wednesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 8 will benefit Speedway Children's Charities. The July 1 showing will also have a fireworks show after the screening.

The films being shown are The Goonies ($40 per car) and The Secret Life of Pets ($30 per car).

Read the full story HERE.

