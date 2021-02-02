Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Connor Chamber Series To Be Presented Virtually

The event takes place on February 14.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Central Piedmont Arts is pleased to present virtually the Connor Chamber Series on Feb. 14.

Chamber Music 4 All musicians Calin Lupanu, director, violin; Monica Bobuc, violin; Lynn Kompass, piano; and Jonathan Lewis, cello; will perform the following selections during the virtual performance:


* Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1
* Brahms Piano Trio Op. 101

The concert is being made possible thanks to the generosity of Central Piedmont donors Catherine and Wilton Connor.

Don't miss this opportunity to support the arts at Central Piedmont; reserve your virtual seat today!

The concert will be presented virtually at cpccfoundation.org. (Ticket holders will receive a passcode at the time of ticket purchase granting access to the concert between Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 21, at midnight.)

Tickets are $10 (There is 7.25% sales tax. This will be collected on top of the ticket price.) Tickets may be purchased online at tix.cpcc.edu/events/an-offering-of-chamber-music or by calling 704.330.6534.


