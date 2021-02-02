Connor Chamber Series To Be Presented Virtually

Central Piedmont Arts is pleased to present virtually the Connor Chamber Series on Feb. 14.

Chamber Music 4 All musicians Calin Lupanu, director, violin; Monica Bobuc, violin; Lynn Kompass, piano; and Jonathan Lewis , cello; will perform the following selections during the virtual performance:

* Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1* Brahms Piano Trio Op. 101

The concert is being made possible thanks to the generosity of Central Piedmont donors Catherine and Wilton Connor.

Don't miss this opportunity to support the arts at Central Piedmont; reserve your virtual seat today!

The concert will be presented virtually at cpccfoundation.org . (Ticket holders will receive a passcode at the time of ticket purchase granting access to the concert between Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 21, at midnight.)