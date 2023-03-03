Children's Theatre of Charlotte Presents THE NIGHT DIARY

While Children's Theatre of Charlotte continues to celebrate its 75th season, it recognizes that 75 years ago, this past August, India was split into two countries: India and Pakistan. The 2019 winner of the John Newbery Medal, "The Night Diary" by Veera Hiranandani, chronicles the events of this perilous time, known as The Partition of India, through the journal entries of a young girl searching for home and self. The production is in collaboration with EnActe Arts, an organization focused on leadership and storytelling through the lens of South Asian voices. "The Night Diary" has its world premiere on March 10.

"Back In 2018, when I was taking out books from the library to read to my youngest daughter, I came across the book 'The Night Diary' by Veera Hiranandani," said the director and deviser of the poignant play, Anjalee Deshpande Hutchinson. "I was so excited to see a book about a young girl, just like my daughter, as the main protagonist and to see that it was inspired by real stories based on the experiences of the author's father, who was nine at the time of the Partition, and had to flee his home with his family." She envisioned the possibility of the book becoming a play and contacted Adam Burke, artistic director of Children's Theatre of Charlotte, and suggested it as a new show. Burke agreed and asked Hutchinson to direct the play.

Oral tradition is a large part of South Asian culture, and both theatre companies feel the need to tell this story to keep its history alive. "People who experienced this event will very soon no longer be alive and we need to capture all the stories so that the actual lived experience and the truth of the lived experience is documented," says Vinita Belani, artistic director of EnActe Arts and co-producer of the play. "There is so much we can all learn from this historic migration and ensuing tumult. I applaud and give gratitude to CTC and Adam (Burke) for bringing this important piece of history to school children and Charlotte families. "

From March 10 to 26, experience a story about family and belonging in a troubling time when a country was divided. For more information about "The Night Diary" and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 75th season, please visit www.ctcharlotte.org.

