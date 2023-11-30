Children's Theatre Of Charlotte's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Is Back For The Holidays

The hilarious holiday sensation “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” is back at Children's Theatre of Charlotte until December 22. Based on the classic, heartfelt book by Barbara Robinson, the show has become a tradition at the Theatre. It tells the story of The Herdmans, known as the “worst kids in the history of the world,” auditioning for their church's Christmas pageant and how it becomes a comedy of errors.

Award-winning composer Deborah Wicks La Puma's has audiences dancing in their seats like she did in last season's “Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical” and the upcoming “Elephant & Piggie's ‘We're in a Play!” at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. A large cast of 28 actors, including 21 youth actors are charged with the high electric choreography and direction by Ron Chisholm coupled with the wholesome, comedic script by Jahnna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner. The ensemble's voices and live band are led by Musical Director Charlene Miranda Thomas with Sound Designer Jason Romney amplifying and mixing the experience for live audiences. The stage is a colorful marvel with Magda Guichard's costume design, David M. Fillmore, Jr.'s lighting design, and Tom Burch's set design.

Kayla Ferguson returns to the cast as the show's leading lady, Grace Bradley. Having performed in the musical last season as Betty, one of the gossiping church ladies, she's no stranger to the show's demands. “Having so many costume changes keeps me busy, but it's a nice challenge,” she says. “Grace is quirky and tries her best to keep a positive attitude, and I like to think that I'm that way as well. She's so deeply caring for all of the other kids.” She continues speaking about the youth cast. “All of those young actors are extremely talented. The amount of work they've put in is something that I'm not sure I could have done at their ages. I have the most interaction with them than any of the other adult actors, and I've been able to really get to know them and their many different personalities. They're all so unique and yet take the time to encourage one another.” Ferguson wants audiences to leave the show knowing that “patience and empathy go a long way” and that “kindness can change lives.”

Audiences will have the opportunity to see Kayla Ferguson also starring in the world premiere of the brand-new musical “Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl's Baseball Dream” in March 2024.

“The Best Christmas Pageant: The Musical” runs until December 22 in the McColl Family Theatre at Children's Theatre of Charlotte in ImaginOn with public performances from Fridays to Sundays and weekday performances from Wednesday to Friday for its closing week. The show is in one act, approximately 70 minutes, and is recommended for all ages. For more information regarding the show and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season, please visit Click Here.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, Click Here. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.