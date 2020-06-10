Charlotte Symphony Launches Virtual Concert Series 'Charlotte Symphony al Fresco' Tonight

The Charlotte Symphony will launch a new virtual concert series featuring a different ensemble of Charlotte Symphony musicians each week. Charlotte Symphony al Fresco will be hosted by Principal Cellist Alan Black and will take place in his backyard in Woodberry Forest, Charlotte.



Tonight's concert is dedicated to hope and healing for our community. The Charlotte Symphony believes that music is uniquely able to console and uplift, that it can help bind a community together and even act as a change agent. The concert, which features cellist Alan Black and harpist Andrea Mumm as soloists, includes works that inspire introspection by Bach, Vaughan Williams, Arvo Pärt, and Saint-Saëns. (B-roll available here)



WHERE: Available for free on the Charlotte Symphony's YouTube and Facebook pages.



WHEN: TOnight, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET

