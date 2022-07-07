Charlotte Conservatory Theatre launches with WITCH by Jen Silverman New professional Charlotte ensemble presents its inaugural show

(Charlotte, NC, August 11-14, 2022) The new Charlotte Conservatory Theatre premieres Jen Silverman's Witch at Blumenthal's Booth Playhouse in August of 2022.

Witch runs:

Thursday, August 11 at 8:00pm

Friday, August 12 at 8:00pm

Saturday, August 13 at 8:00pm

Sunday, August 14 at 2:30pm

Tickets range from $20.00 to $30.00 and are on sale now at CarolinaTix, 704.372.1000:

Booth Playhouse is located at 130 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Mischief bubbles in the sleepy village of Edmonton, and the fate of the world is at stake in this razor-sharp, bruisingly funny, and devastating new play. As wealthy landowner Arthur Banks contemplates his legacy, those around him vie for their piece-of-the-pie. Desires are made manifest with the help of a charming devil, a shape-shifting merchant of souls who has a lot to learn about his own humanity. Playwright Jen Silverman boldly transforms the classic play Witch Of Edmonton into a contemporary referendum on the question of whether we should make the most of our suffering world or simply start over. Running Time: 90 minutes. Ages 15+ for adult content.

Directed by Rob Lutfy, Charlotte-native and current Associate Artistic Director at San Diego's Cygnet Theatre. Lutfy returns to lead the Conservatory in its first production. The show features actors Audrey Deitz, Stephen Kaliski, Ron McClelland, Jeremy DeCarlos, Dominic Weaver, and Savannah Deal.

The design team features local artists Thomas Burch (scenic, UNCC), Robyn Warfield (lighting, Children's Theatre), Colin Harden (sound, UNCSA), and Davita Galloway (costumes, TDG).