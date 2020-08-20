Central Piedmont Overcash Gallery To Exhibit 'Reconvene' By Artist Keith Bryant

The exhibit begins October 12.

Central Piedmont's Overcash Gallery will exhibit "Reconvene," a solo exhibition, by Keith Bryant, beginning Oct. 12.

Sculptural artist Keith Bryant creates three-dimensional sculptural designs with a story to tell. "Reconvene," an exhibition that cannot be contained within the confines of the Overcash Gallery, spills out into the foyer and outdoors on to Central Campus, delighting students and vistors alike. Bryant uses a diverse assortment of materials to craft his work including wood, ceramics and metal.

Abstract in design, but geometrically grounded, Bryant's sculptures share the odyssey of life's numerous twists and turns, leading us on an extraordinary journey of adventure and hope. The graceful lines of the artwork and Bryant's attention to detail produce a celebration of composition, form and color all working together in unison. A belief that art is an expression of emotion that cannot express itself in words draws the viewer into the experience, craving more of what "Reconvene" has to offer. This fall show will not disappoint.

Keith Bryant is an art instructor at UNC Charlotte, where he teaches ceramics, sculpture and 3D design. As a resident of Charlotte for the past 30 years, Bryant boasts a vast ring of experience in the Charlotte art scene that expands to the state and across the country.

WHEN: October 12 - December 10

Artist Lecture: October 22, 11 a.m., on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/cpccarts/

WHERE: Central Piedmont Central Campus, Overcash Center, 1201 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28235

