Blumenthal Performing Arts Presents REVIVE THE VIBE

The concert takes place October 17, 2020.

Blumenthal Performing Arts will "Revive the Vibe" in Uptown Charlotte and raise funds to support local artists! The concert takes place October 17, 2020.

Charlotte musicians from a variety of genres take the stage in a day full of back-to-back concerts at The Square at Spirit Square and the adjacent Victoria Yards (corner of 7th and Tryon). These concerts are free, but attendees and virtual viewers are encouraged to give to our artist gig fund to help supply Charlotte artists with gigs and "Revive the Vibe" throughout the city. You can give to the fund HERE.

Space at each location will be limited due to current state guidelines. Masks are required per state mandate. Patrons will be subject to temperature checks prior to entering. Cashless bars will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. You can watch virtually! These performances will be live streamed on Blumenthal's Facebook page.

Learn more at https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/revive-the-vibe.

Shows View More Charlotte Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You