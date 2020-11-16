Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces ART HEIST

Based on the true story of America's largest art theft, ART HEIST opens in Charlotte this week.

Put your sleuthing skills to use to solve a ripped-from-the-walls, real-life master robbery of thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars in a new immersive theater experience, running November 18 through December 13 with Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Based on a true story of the world's biggest art caper, Art Heist is a true crime walking show where socially distanced groups move through five walkable locations to gather clues. The amateur gumshoes interact with a wild group of wily career criminals, slimy con men, rumpled art recovery specialists, a possible inside man, a gentle psychopath, and the larger-than-life, self-proclaimed Greatest Art Thief of All Time.

The story is based on the biggest art heist in history, which took place on March 18, 1990, when two thieves disguised as police officers entered Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in the middle of the night, telling guards they were investigating a disturbance. Included in the thirteen stolen pieces were paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Manet. The $500 million pieces as well as the robbers remain at large today.

Actors, through conversation, will reveal clues to the detective audience but then again, a red herring or two might present itself. Sharp sleuths will guess who the liars are and ultimately solve the case of the century. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction.

All of the actors were cast locally from the Charlotte area. The cast includes Blake Harwood, Evelyn LeTeshia, Frederick Ingram, Jake Dailey, Jermaine Gamble, Kwabena Ekuban Jr, Marcus Singleton, Morgan Wakefield, Rick Taylor and Tim Huffman.

"In these times, we're looking to create new opportunities, not only for audiences to enjoy theatre experiences, but also for the actors and crew members out there who have found themselves out of work. It's been a very tough time for our industry and Right Angle is reimagining and repurposing live entertainment to fit today's reality," said Justin Sudds who along with Alison Spiriti is producing.

Art Heist was conceived as a form of theater that can work while respecting all COVID-19 safety protocols. Produced by Right Angle Entertainment and presented in Charlotte by Blumenthal Performing Arts, this unique show was created by Justin Sudds and written/directed by TJ Dawe (The One Man Star Wars Trilogy; Toothpaste and Cigars) and Ming Hudson (Canadian College of Performing Arts instructor).

"COVID-19 has changed the game for everyone in the arts," said Director TJ Dawe. "Many of the elements we took for granted are gone, or at least on hold for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, there's nothing like a career as a freelancing artist working in new theatre to cultivate adaptability and openness to innovation. With that mentality, every project is a unique challenge already."

Groups of 35 or less will be staggered at various start times. Showtimes are Tuesday through Sunday November 18 through December 13. The show begins outside of Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. Tickets are available at BlumenthalArts.org or 704-372-1000. Follow Art Heist on Facebook and Instagram.

