Blumenthal Arts to Launch Immersive Experience SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE

Blumenthal Arts will launch a new immersive experience launching this fall. SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE, a captivating immersive journey inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station, will play September 20–November 10 at the Iron District, former home to Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. Tickets for THE INFINITE are on sale now at blumenthalarts.org/infinite.

Step into the extraordinary world of SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE, inspired by NASA missions, and join the esteemed few who have experienced space firsthand. Through the transformative lens of immersive VR, you'll be transported 250 miles above Earth into the International Space Station. This voyage offers more than just mere observation; it immerses you in the essence of space exploration without ever leaving the ground. From exclusive encounters with astronauts to serene moments of Earth-gazing, every sensation deepens your connection to the universe and your place within it. It's more than just a simple expedition, it's an emotional odyssey that leaves a lasting impression—it stays with you.

Following the record-breaking success of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition, which extended three times due to popular demand, played more than 1,600 performances, and sold more than 300,000 tickets in 2021–2022, Blumenthal Arts has been planning for the next wave of experiential programming.

A leader in the field, Blumenthal Arts is looking to the future with the creation of Blume Studios, a new pillar of programming that will launch with THE INFINITE—with more to come. Blume Studios will focus on the intersection of technology, the arts, and community.

“We are over the moon to announce the future of Blumenthal Arts programming,” said Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte audiences proved there’s an appetite for this type of entertainment with the success of Van Gogh. For more than two years, our fans have been wondering, ‘what’s next?’ Charlotte has cultivated a growing international reputation in the immersive space. We’ve traveled the world to prepare for this moment and usher Charlotte into the future of experiential art.”

Blumenthal’s new immersive space will act as a launchpad in the area of Uptown Charlotte known as the Iron District.

Gabbard said, “Real estate developers are coming to understand the power of what we do to not only draw crowds, but provide color, texture, and a creative spark that brings economic vitality and success to a growing community. We are honored to be the first residents and partners to help bring the Iron District to life.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Blumenthal Arts as the first new resident of the Iron District, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry’s former cast iron foundry location,” said Hooper Hardison, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company CEO. “This is the first step in realizing what we see as dynamic potential for the Iron District. We can’t imagine a better way to start to bring that vision to life than with Blumenthal Arts, whose innovation and creativity have shaped Charlotte’s arts offerings for decades.”

Plans for the property will be revealed at a later date.

Part of what made the Immersive Van Gogh experience so unique was Blumenthal’s success in reconstructing the space—including engaging local artists to visually transform Camp North End into a museum with beautiful, themed art around every corner. Visitors can expect a similar experience with THE INFINITE, featuring themed ancillary activities and art exhibits that will be free and open to the public. Schedules and more information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets and more information at blumenthalarts.org/infinite.