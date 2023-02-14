Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beatles Tribute Band Comes to Charlotte Next Month

The performance is on Sunday, March 26.

Feb. 14, 2023  
Charlotte has a special visit from Abbey Road. Not The Beatles, mind you, but Charlotte's favorite Beatles tribute band. The nationally touring show performs on Sunday, March 26 at the Neighborhood Theatre in a fully seated show. The Charlotte show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In addition to performing Beatles tribute concerts, the band plays Charlotte each year as part of the widely successful Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown and In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles productions.

Abbey Road's shows take in all eras of the Beatles from mop-tops to Sgt. Pepper and beyond.

With their tight harmonies, flawless note for note renditions of Beatles hits, custom-tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to every detail, Abbey Road has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world. Abbey Road recreates the magic, music, wit and charm of the Beatles, including the Fab Four's cheeky personalities, familiar onstage banter and patter between songs.

The band earned a "Roar of the Crowd" award in 2009 for being the highest online rated production for the week. The show was ranked higher than Ain't Misbehavin' at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dirty Dancing at the Pantages Theatre and a national tour of Hairspray.

Three costume changes cover the full range of the Beatle experience and beyond, with authentic early black Beatle suits, Sgt. Pepper's regalia and Abbey Road attire. Hear the piccolo trumpet solo on Penny Lane and the full orchestration of A Day in the Life. Relive the emotional intensity of Paul's moving Yesterday solo, as well as the high energy of stadium songs like Twist and Shout and other Beatle hits.

If you missed seeing the Beatles perform live in the 60s, this is your second chance!



