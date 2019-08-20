Award Winning Illusionist Comes To Charlotte This Fall

You've seen him on NBC, CBS and FOX and now is your chance to see him live! Illusionist Bill Blagg is coming to the Knight Theater at the Levine Center on Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm for one show only! Bill has been hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion. His action packed show features random audience volunteers floating in mid-air while others vanish at a moment's notice!

Bill's big break occurred when he won a prestigious magic competition at the age of 18 in the "Magic Capital of the World" (Colon, MI). He went down in magic history as the youngest contestant to ever win the event. By winning he joined the ranks of his idols which include Las Vegas's very own master magician Lance Burton.

Bill is widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic which doesn't involve cliché tricks with playing cards or birds. Instead Bill prefers to thrill his audiences with his incredible grand-scale illusions such as instantly teleporting across theatres and squishing his body to just 5" tall! You have to see it to believe it! Bill combines his magical talents with his quick wit and off-the-cuff personality which creates an incredible experience for all ages!

Tickets to see The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! on October 18 at 7:30pm at Knight Theater at the Levine Center go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10am! To purchase tickets please visit blumenthalarts.org or call 704.372.1000

Bill Blagg is changing reality one city at a time and Charlotte is next!





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You