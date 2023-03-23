Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Asheville Musical Theatre Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Tick, Tick... BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Asheville Musical Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Jonothan Larson's Tick, Tick...BOOM!, their first professional production in 2023.

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... BOOM! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors, and a band, Tick, Tick... BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles. Everyone will love this youthful, endearing, and thoughtful piece, and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life's most difficult challenges. Tick, Tick... BOOM!

The complete company will include Richie Barrella as Jon, Kirby Gibson as Susan, Mario Pando as Michael, Maximilian Koger as the Jon/Michael Cover, and Madison Garris as the Susan Cover.

The production will be directed and costume designed by Executive Director Ethan Henry. The production will feature lighting design by Andy Rich, sound design by Dylan Mitchell, music direction by Rob Blackwell, and stage management by John O'Neil.

Tick, Tick... BOOM! will run July 21-22, 2023 at 7:30 pm and July 22nd at 2 pm at the Tina McGuire Theatre at The Wortham Center for Performing Arts. To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more please head to www.avlmt.org or visit @avlmusicals on social media! See you at the Theater!




