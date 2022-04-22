ABBA The Concert, Steep Canyon Rangers Concerts On Sale Now at Brevard Music Center

Brevard Music Center announces the release of BMC Presents concert tickets for sale to the general public today, April 22 at noon. The 2022 Summer Festival Season is sponsored by Jacquelyn and Bruce Rogow.

The BMC Presents lineup includes:

● NC Guitar Celebration hosted by Bryan Sutton - June 4

● Dizzy Gillespie's Afro-Latin Experience - June 11

● ABBA The Concert - June 25

● Steep Canyon Rangers - June 28

● Robert Earl Keen's Farewell Tour - July 10

● Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert - August 20

Relax into the groove of fun summer nights with BMC Presents, starting June 4 with the first annual NC Guitar Celebration hosted by GRAMMYⓇ award-winning bluegrass guitarist Bryan Sutton during Brevard's White Squirrel Weekend. BMC announces the addition of Dizzy Gillespie's

Afro-Latin Experience to the 2022 Summer Festival season lineup on June 11 where the sounds of Gillespie's groundbreaking fusion of Afro-Cuban rhythms will be heard. Hit songs like "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S.," and "Mamma Mia," at ABBA The Concert on June 25 will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles. On June 28, North Carolina's GRAMMYⓇ winners, local favorite, and Billboard chart-toppers Steep Canyon Rangers return to the stage at the Music Center. Robert Earl Keen has blazed a peer, critic, and fan-lauded trail that's earned him living-legend status in the Americana music world, don't miss his Farewell Tour at BMC on July 10. A celebration of all things banjo in variety show style, Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert will close out the season on August 20. NC Guitar Celebration, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Concert are presented in partnership with Brevard Music Center and Mountain Song Productions. Hampton Inn-Brevard is the Series Sponsor of the 2022 BMC Presents Series; Lead Sponsors for the series include Fisher Realty, PLATT, and Moore-Blanchard Funerals and Cremations.

Most BMC Presents concerts are held at Brevard Music Center's outdoor, covered venue, Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (WPA) rain or shine and begin at 7:30PM. Arrive at WPA early to park and relax with refreshments from the concession stand, or bring your own picnic to enjoy. The Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience will be held indoors at the Porter Center in Scott Concert Hall at Brevard College. Ticket prices for BMC Presents vary, with WPA general admission lawn seats starting at $24-30. Tickets may be purchased online at brevardmusic.org/tickets.