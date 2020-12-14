A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS, A VIRTUAL PRODUCTION Extended

Due to popular demand, Flat Rock Playhouse has extended their production of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, A Virtual Production. You can now enjoy this year's one-of-a-kind show through January 1st! This show was filmed on the Rock and in Hendersonville and captures the spirit of the holidays like never before with dancing on Main Street, fireside singing, stunning performances on stage, and a virtually connected chorus. Featuring favorites old and new like "White Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Carol of the Bells," "This Christmas," and many more.

Artistic Associate and Hendersonville local, Matthew Glover, began this holiday tradition in 2017. Though the Playhouse had to close its doors in May due to the pandemic, with special planning and adjustments, the beloved production continues virtually in 2020. "We had to get very creative with the show this year," says Glover. "Since the show has already been so successful we have decided to extend the virtual show through January 1st. It is a fun journey through a collection of your favorite holiday tunes with some of the most talented performers I know, along with our Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus, our Youth Ensemble and the talented dancers from Pat's School of Dance. A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is a cherished and welcomed mini-reunion for all of us amidst this difficult year."

The virtual concert will feature classic Christmas tunes, more contemporary holiday selections and was created with the cameras in mind. "We didn't want to just film a static production on stage. We wanted to use the technology we have available to create something truly unique," says Glover. "We take you all around town - Main Street, the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site, Kanuga Conference Center, and of course, the Rock. There's as much of the usual dazzling sparkle as there is a homespun warmth and coziness."

Families can purchase one viewing link for their household for $50.00 (plus tax) - less than the price of a night out at the movies and relished from the comfort of their own homes. When purchasing their ticket link, audiences will select the date when they would like to view the production. They will be emailed the morning of their viewing date with the link to the production and a unique passcode. On your selected viewing date, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will be available on demand from 10 AM to 11:59 PM.

Featured performers include an all-star cast from all over the USA, The Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus, Flat Rock Playhouse Youth Ensemble, and Dancers from Pat's School of Dance. The adult ensemble includes Scott Treadway, Linda Edwards, Nat Zegree, Alfred Jackson, Maddie Franke, Ethan Andersen, Jason Watson, Kathleen Watson, Matthew Glover, Anna Kimmell, Blair Ely, Nathan Fister, Paul Babelay and Ryan Guerra.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was conceived by Matthew Glover who also directed and choreographed. Ethan Andersen and Matthew Glover serve as the Music Directors, and Diane David serve as the FRP Chorus Coordinator. A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was filmed by Resident Lighting and Visual Media Designer CJ Barnwell, Production Manager Adam Goodrum, and Taylor Jeffries. Kurt Conway worked as Sound Designer. Ethan Andersen, Paul Babelay and Ryan Guerra play piano, percussion, and guitar respectively. This virtual production was edited by CJ Barnwell and Maddie Franke.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FlatRockPlayhouse.org/Stream.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will run from November 30th through January 1. Tickets available for purchase by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.