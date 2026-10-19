Stronger With Music Will Bring LET'S ACT Benefit Concert to the Stage With Nora Schell

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Organization Stronger With Music has announced its 'Let's Act' Benefit Concert taking place on the 22nd October at the pinkFROG cafe music venue. The concert will be an immersive live music experience uniquely dedicated to mental health awareness, emotional wellness, and community connection.

''Let's Act' is about bringing the power of live music to inspire more open, accessible conversations about mental health and, through guided interactive sessions with our music therapist, building community connection,' said Piera Van de Wiel, Founder of Stronger With Music. 'At Stronger With Music, we use music to create impact, and 'Let's Act' gives us that opportunity by driving real action through supporting mental-health-driven missions and programs, with this concert's proceeds going to Project Blackbird, a mental health charity.'

The concert will consist of a curated musical program of moving, uplifting, and introspective live performances, guided by TEDx Music Therapist Daniel Goldschmidt.

Performers:

Nora Schell, known for their Broadway role as 'Bustopher Jones' in Cats: A Jellicle Ball

Dylan Dunlap, opener for One Republic and global touring artist

Mae Krell, touring indie artist

Mikhaila Smith, featured on BBC Radio 3 and for Acne Studios at New York Fashion Week

Meital, indie rock artist

Piera Van de Wiel, founder and producer of Stronger With Music; Off-Broadway Three Musketeers (Classical Theatre of Harlem), and her original music has won the Listener Impact Award at the Global Music Awards.

"I'm so excited to be part of the 'Let's Act' Concert and to have the opportunity to use music and performance to support such a meaningful cause and conversation," said Broadway Performer Nora Schell. 'Throughout my professional career, I've been open with creative teams and then on social media about my bipolar 2 and borderline personality disorder. Sharing my story publicly showed me how many people struggle in silence, fearing it may affect their professional opportunities. That inspired me to speak more openly about my own experiences. The 'Let's Act' Concert focuses on music and mental health and encourages artists to speak about their own mental health journeys through story and also song. This is incredibly powerful,' said Nora Schell.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit Project Blackbird, a mental health charity that provides free access to therapy in schools and universities.

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