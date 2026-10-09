Victoria Clark to Perform at Rehabilitation Through the Arts 30th Anniversary Gala

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Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), has officially announced its 30th Anniversary Gala, "Breaking Cycles, Building Futures." Taking place Friday, November 6, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM at the C.V. Rich Mansion in White Plains, NY, this landmark event is RTA's most critical fundraiser of the year. The evening will celebrate three decades of human-centered change within the carceral system and fund the vital resources needed to carry RTA's mission into its next chapter.

Thirty years ago, RTA Founder and Executive Director Emerita Katherine Vockins, along with a group of incarcerated men at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, laid the foundation for what RTA is today. Together, they shared a profound belief that the arts could restore dignity, unlock human potential, and create opportunities for transformation in places where hope is often in short supply. That original vision has remained RTA's north star, shaping thousands of lives over the last three decades.

"Our 30th anniversary is more than a celebration of where we have been-it is a powerful reaffirmation of where we are going," said Jermaine Archer, RTA Alum and Executive Director. "Every day, we witness the deep, ongoing need for programs that foster creativity, healing, and human connection within the carceral system. As we look ahead to our next chapter, we are committed to stewarding this beautiful legacy by expanding our national reach, deepening community partnerships, and investing in our alumni leadership to responsibly grow RTA's impact."

Reflecting on the organization's remarkable journey, Founder, Executive Director Emerita and honoree of the evening Katherine Vockins expressed profound gratitude for the community that has sustained her vision.

"When we first gathered inside Sing Sing three decades ago, we didn't have a grand blueprint-we simply had a shared conviction that human dignity could be restored through creative expression," said Vockins. "To see that original spark grow into an organization that has reshaped thousands of lives, inspired a major motion picture, and is now led by one of our very own alumni is the ultimate fulfillment of our mission. This gala is a celebration of those accomplishments."

The event will also honor RTA's Director of Programs and Operations, Charles Moore, with the annual RTA Alumnus Award.

"As an RTA alum, receiving this award at our 30th Anniversary Gala is a profound, full-circle honor," said Moore. "RTA restored my sense of purpose behind the walls, and leading our programs today allows me to see that same spark of transformation in others every single day."

The commemorative evening will feature a supper-style cocktail reception, offering guests an opportunity to connect with alumni and others at the heart of the organization. A silent auction will highlight original art pieces created by RTA participants and alumni. The evening's centerpiece will be the 30-Year Legacy Program, featuring powerful live performances by RTA alumni and a special guest performance by Tony Award-winning actor Victoria Clark.

Clark, a longtime advocate for the arts as a vehicle for human connection, shared her enthusiasm for collaborating with RTA's alumni network for this milestone performance.

"I have always believed that theater is a sacred space for empathy, but what RTA has built over the last thirty years is nothing short of miraculous," said Clark. "To stand alongside these incredible RTA alumni performers is a profound honor and joy. Art has the unique power to liberate the human spirit and to enliven, educate and inspire. I am thrilled to lend my voice to an evening that celebrates resilience and protects the next thirty years of this life-giving organization."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 34 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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