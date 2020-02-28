off the WALL Presents the Rolling World Premiere of HOARD

Starring off the WALL productions' Executive Artistic Director Virginia Wall Gruenert and Associate Artistic Director Erika Cuenca, local playwright Lissa Brennan has crafted a story written precisely for these two actresses. This play is not for the faint of heart; Brennan has done her research. Both Viv and Claire have emotional skeletons in their closets, though some are more visible than others. Viv's 'things' in her house serve to protect her just as the 'walls' in Claire's heart. Each woman is wounded, guarding her pain, neither wishing to reveal it until it is unwillingly pried out of her fingers. Brennan skillfully unravels the story of these two strangers with wit, compassion and venom.

Directed by Kira Simring, Artistic Director of Nancy Manocherian's the cell theater in New York City with Brian Reager acting as Co-Director and Dramaturg, Hoard is a collaborative project with the New York-based production company. The show will open March 6th at off the WALL productions at Carnegie Stage with a three-week performance cycle, continuing on April 2nd in New York City for another three-week run.



Gruenert and director Kira Simring reiterated how important this play is, not only because of its content but because of its unique voice and the opportunities it creates. This is a new play, never performed before, written by a local, female playwright. Hoard, produced by, starring, directed by and featuring a female crew and designers (except for one) is "very on brand" as Cuenca puts it. This is part of their mission as stated on the off the WALL productions website:



"Our focus is on consistently excellent art...Paying a living wage to all employees...Uplifting female artists...Diversity and gender equality...New, socially relevant plays"



This play gives life to Viv and Claire, the stories they share and the demons they each must face. It also gives life to the artists, creators and visionaries involved with the project. It allows them to do their craft, speak their truth, practice their art and share their talent in a sustainable and financially viable way. It gives us, audience members and creators alike, a chance to see, hear and witness a slice of one another's humanity ...in the quiet of a dark theater... in 90 minute chunks at a time.

Performances at Carnegie Stage:

March 6 - 7, 12 - 14, 19 - 21 @ 8:00 pm, March 8 & 15 @ 3:00 pm

Tickets: $ 5.00 - $ 35.00

Online: https://www.insideoffthewall.com/hoard

By Phone: 724-873-3576





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You