York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season

The York Symphony Orchestra has committed to an 8-year contract extension with current Music Director and Maestro Lawrence Golan. Golan has been expertly leading the YSO's orchestra since 2014. With 2 years left on his current contract, the 8-year extension leads him to YSO's 100-year milestone.

"The fact that the organization believes in me enough to want to keep me on the podium for at least the next ten years. But beyond that, the York Symphony Orchestra has been growing and improving steadily over the past ten years. We are firing on all cylinders." Golan said.

Golan continues to grow not only the audience but also the musical excellence of all musicians on stage. Recognized as a treasured leader in the musical community, Golan strives to connect on and off the stage.

Executive Director Anthony Wise said, "Lawrence loves York and the community members and has been able to elevate the musical level of our orchestra's core and substitute players as everyone now wants to play with the YSO!"

Bringing the YSO to 100 years, Golan and the staff are planning a memorable season. Brainstorming sessions are underway to celebrate this historic season in a big way.

"Some preliminary ideas of mine include engaging world-renown guest artists, commissioning leading composers to write for us, making commercial recordings, and playing some truly epic repertoire!" said Golan.

Looking back over the past nine years, YSO's repertoire and guest artists have grown to be more inclusive. Golan challenges audiences and musicians alike with contemporary, innovative repertoire and cherished classical composers.

Wise said, "Lawrence has been able to balance classical favorites and NEW music from underrepresented composers, while pairing those selections with a diverse menu of musical selections from composer, to guest artist, to the extra musicians on stage."

Concert nights extend beyond the stage thanks to the imaginative staff and community collaboration. Post-concert dessert receptions especially have become a beloved tradition among attendees and musicians.

"York Symphony Orchestra concerts have become real events with pre and post-concert activities, wonderful guest artists and usually a surprise in each concert," Board President Betsy Keefer said.

Keep your eye out for the 2024-25 season launch on February 9, 2024. The season blends classical repertoire with audience-favorite cinematic composer.

Golan said, "I don't want to give anything away right now but let me just say that between the repertoire and the guest artists that we have lined up, as well as how great the orchestra is sounding, tickets are going to sell very quickly."