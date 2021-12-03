Well-Strung to Perform New Years Concert at Bucks County Playhouse

Ring in the new year with Well-Strung, the uber-talented, centerfold ready string quartet that brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven with a special concert at Bucks County Playhouse, Friday, December 31 at 7:00 pm. A unique New Year's Eve celebration, there is an option to enjoy a special VIP package that includes a pre-show party and a post-show toast with a meet and greet with the quartet.

Well-Strung, featuring Edmund Bagnell (violin), Christopher Marchant (violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (violin), is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience.

"We can't think of a better way to welcome in the New Year than with the extraordinarily talented quartet, Well-Strung," says Alexander Fraser, Bucks County Playhouse Producing Director and CEO. "They have been here several times before and delighted audiences with a unique, accessible and fun repertoire. For those who want to meet the group in person and elevate their New Year's Eve experience, we are pleased to offer the special VIP package to make it a fun and memorable option for welcoming in the new year."

Two ticket options are available. $55 for performance only. At $95 per person, the VIP package includes a premium seat, pre-show bar party with passed appetizers and taco bar, post-show toast with bubbly, and a meet and greet with the quartet. Cash bar.

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome has gained international attention. Their most recent, third album entitled "Under The Covers" debuted in 2018 on Billboard's Classical Chart at #3 and the Classical Crossover Chart at #4. In 2016 they were invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Their hit 'viral' music video "Chelsea's Mom" led to a command performance for and meeting with Hillary Clinton herself. The group has received critical acclaim at New York's prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below and well beyond, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Well-Strung has performed three times on The Today Show and appeared with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The group's second album entitled "POPssical" debuted at Number 8 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart. Well-Strung has also performed with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald and Deborah Voigt, as well as performing twice with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, co-starring in two Christmas concerts at Town Hall in Manhattan with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and opening for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at Pride Toronto.

Tickets to Well-Strung are on sale at buckscountyplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215.862.2121.