Waynesboro to Host BORO BASH for America 250 Celebration

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Celebrate 250 years of America with an evening packed with FREE family fun, local vendors, history, food, patriotic activities and more during Boro Bash! The event will be held at Main Street Park in downtown Waynesboro on August 22nd from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

Get patriotic with Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. with a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a performance of the National Anthem. Enjoy live music from Mid Life Crisis, free kids activities including face paint and a coloring station, Alka Seltzer Rockets at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, giveaways and raffles, and a hot dog eating contest! Check out historical displays at the Oller House/Waynesboro Historical Society and learn more local history with guest historian John Miller of the Shippensburg History Center/Franklin County Visitors Bureau. Plus, don't forget to check out local shops, vendors and food trucks throughout downtown Waynesboro.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro.

For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.

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