Warm Your Heart With Disney's FROZEN JR. At Millbrook Playhouse

Disney's Frozen JR. plays at Millbrook Playhouse from Thursday, December 16 through Sunday, December 19, 2021. The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for middle and high school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

The Millbrook Playhouse cast includes 24 students from Clinton, Lycoming, and Center County, Directed by Millbrooks Artistic Director David Leidholdt.

"The Youth Ensemble Holiday Show is back!" Says Artistic Director David Leidholdt. "Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble December production has become an anticipated event since 2015. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not present our show last December. But we are back and more excited than ever to bring this classic tale of love and friendship to our audiences," says Leidholdt.

Do you want to build a snowman? You'll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as "Love Is an Open Door," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "Let It Go," as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Disney's Frozen JR.. is sure to melt your heart!

The Youth Ensemble is an audition-based program designed to inspire, nurture, and support young performers who have shown a dedication to the theatre. This talented young ensemble is derived from Millbrook Playhouse Main Stage season and summer educational programs. Performers range in age from 8 to 18. They include Sydney Neff as Elsa, Maia Crowell as Anna, Garrett Cunningham as Hans, Kaden Metzger as Kristoff, Seth Geyer as Weselton, Claire Bowman as Olaf, Annalise Mann as Sven and Teen Ensemble, Tommy Nunamacher as Sven and Teen Ensemble, Lillian Klugh as Young Anna and Youth Ensemble, Lucille Charlton as Young Elsa and Youth Ensemble, Samantha Nedrow as Middle Elsa and Teen Ensemble, Chloe Corbin as Middle Anna and Teen Ensemble, Kyle Haigh as King Agnarr and Teen Ensemble, Elise Cygan as Queen Iduna and Teen Ensemble, Kenetcha Long as Pabbie and Teen Ensemble, Vivian Guizar as Bulda and Teen Ensemble, Camden Mann as Oaken, Bishop and Teen Ensemble, Kaidyn Rogers as Featured Teen Ensemble, Elaina Packer as Featured Teen Ensemble, Claire Nester as Teen Ensemble, Xandar Hawkins as Youth Ensemble, Lucia Lohman as Youth Ensemble, Lexie Bowman as Steward and Youth Ensemble, Amelya as Youth Ensemble.

Disney's Frozen JR. is Directed by David Leidholdt, with Musical Direction by Mo Ortbal, and Choreographed by Tyler Schank. Kayla Shutter is the Lighting Designer and Scenic Artist, V.C. Deener is the Properties Designer, and Tyler Lindsey is the Sound Designer. Disney's Frozen JR. will be performed on Thursday, December 16 at 7:00 pm, Friday, December 17 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and Sunday, December 19 at 2:00 pm on the Ryan Main Stage at the Millbrook Playhouse, located at 258 Country Club Lane in Mill Hall, PA. For tickets, please visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083. The performance is approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission, and the show is recommended for all ages. Adults are $15. Students 13 through College are $12.50. Children 12 and under are $10

Disney's Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangements with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Book by Jennifer Lee, Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee. Original Broadway Orchestrations by Dave Metzger, Original Broadway Music Supervision and Arrangements by Stephen Oremusl, Additional Broadway Dance Arrangements by David Chase, Frozen JR. Music and Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Madeline Smith, Frozen JR. Script Adapted by Sara Wordsworth. For more information about licensing Frozen JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Note: For the safety of our staff, patrons, and guests, all patrons are required to wear masks while in the building regardless of vaccination status, including while you are seated in the theater. At this time, food and drinks will not be permitted but can be enjoyed in the open-air courtyard before the show. If you are uncomfortable with your seating arrangements in the theater, please let our staff know, and we will reseat you in another area. Social distancing may be enforced, and we will be taking all precautions possible following current CDC guidance on the day of the event. At this time, patrons are not required to show proof of vaccination, but that policy is subject to change depending on current CDC or PA Department of Health guidance. Attendance of any event may increase your risk of contracting an illness such as Covid-19. As such, attendance acknowledges that risk and an agreement to release Millbrook Playhouse of any liability should you or anyone in your party be diagnosed with an illness. Please do not attend the event should you not feel well or have recently been sick - if this is the case, we encourage you to contact our Box Office to make alternate arrangements.