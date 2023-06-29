Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Launches New Artist Series in July

Since 2017, in addition to theatre, dance, comedy and film, Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center has built an enviable niche presenting popular tribute bands and local musical artists from alternative, to rock, to jazz on their Mainstage and in their intimate Cabaret. Starting July 15th, Uptown is presenting a New Artist Series, featuring rising stars in country, bluegrass/pop, gospel folk, and soft rock from around the country.

"We know how much our audiences love to hear the music they are most familiar with, but we also want to be the place where you can discover new talent," said Debra Danese, Uptown Program Director. "These musical artists are wildly talented, are winning awards and building a national fan base, and our audiences will be able to say they saw them here first in our intimate venue."

The first show of the New Artist Series will be the sister singer-songwriter duo, Presley & Taylor, performing on the Mainstage on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30PM. The group is in-demand opening for mega country superstars like Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw, and Jimmie Allen and have performed with Pam Tillis at the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Awards. Their newest single, "Everybody Sees It" will be a highlight of their show and they'll be available post-concert for a fan meet-and-greet. Tickets are $35.

On Friday, July 21, at 7:30, the Mainstage will feature bluegrass/pop rising stars Six One Five Collective. The collaborative effort and creative brainstorm of award-winning solo artists Sarah Darling, Michael Logen, Shelly Fairchild and Nicole Witt, the band has toured around the world opening for John Legend, India Arie, John Hiatt, Kenny Chesney, and other luminaries of the music world and have been recently featured on American Idol with their hit, "Kindness." Tickets are $35.

The New Artist Series continues with two bands that pay tribute to fan favorite artists, Johnny Cash and Billy Joel. "We're not forgetting our roots with tribute artists, and we've discovered two outstanding groups that have never performed in West Chester," continued Danese. "They're both the kind of bands that if you close your eyes, you feel as if you're back in time."

Johnny Folsom 4 - A Tribute To Johnny Cash, appears on the Mainstage Saturday, July 22 at 7:30, and We May Be Right - The Billy Joel Tribute appears on Saturday, July 29, at 7:30. Tickets to Johnny Folsom 4 are $35. Tickets to We May Be Right are $35/$40/$45.

The New Artist Series will continue, with artists being announced for August, September, and into the fall and holiday season.