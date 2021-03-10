Touchstone Theatre Presents AN IMAGINED AMERICA

Touchstone Theatre announces AN IMAGINED AMERICA - a living museum bringing history to life through a re-imagination of what America is, was, and can/may be. Live, socially-distanced performances will take place on Friday, April 9th and Saturday, April 10th, 2021 in Allentown at the Fine Art Galleries at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.

Created by Moravian College MFA Candidate, Touchstone Theatre Apprentice, and queer theatre artist Adam Ercolani, AN IMAGINED AMERICA is a drag show, a history lesson, and a visual art exhibit, all on the same ticket. The performance takes place over the course of 45 minutes with five guests allowed into the gallery at a time and features two regionally known drag queens Majestee Crowne Le'Vixenn and Rogue-Star Givenchy.

"From the get-go, I knew I wanted this project to focus on the medium of drag performance, since it provides a unique way to recontextualize the historical moments we're looking at," shares creator Adam Ercolani. "Plus, drag performers are notorious for their ability to capture a room and really kill it with what they're bringing to the table."

AN IMAGINED AMERICA is presented in partnership with City Center Allentown and the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. City Center Allentown is a major mixed-use development that is helping transform downtown Allentown into a regional center of excellence for business, culture and city living. The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides arts, health, youth, and pride programs to strengthen and support the LGBTQ community across the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Additional support for Touchstone Theatre is provided by season sponsor RCN. WDIY provides media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship.

AN IMAGINED AMERICA's live, in person and socially-distanced performances will take place on Friday, April 9th between 5pm and 9:30pm and Saturday, April 10th, 2021 between 1pm and 9:30pm at the Fine Art Galleries at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in the Allentown Arts Walk, 21 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101. Space is limited. Tickets are free with donations gratefully accepted. To make a reservation or for additional information, call (610) 867-1689 or visit www.touchstone.org

###

ABOUT TOUCHSTONE:

Celebrating forty years, Touchstone Theatre produces and presents original productions and works to foster collaboration on a local and national level through educational and youth empowerment programs and by using theatre as a community-building tool. Visit us at www.touchstone.org

ABOUT THE Touchstone Theatre / MORAVIAN COLLEGE MFA IN PERFORMANCE CREATION:

Part arts incubator, part apprenticeship, MFA candidates create original solo and ensemble performance in both production and laboratory settings while teaching theatre in the community and receiving hands-on experience in real world arts administration. Learn more at https://www.moravian.edu/theatre/mfa-performance-creation