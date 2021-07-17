Theatre Harrisburg Announces 2021-22 Season

Theatre Harrisburg has announced its 2021-2022 season - the Theatre's 96th!

The upcoming season is one of hope and joy: from the opener of The SpongeBob Musical, a show that tells us that a little optimism (and a little sponge) can save the world, to the closing play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a wild comedy that brings levity by way of family drama in a Bucks County, PA farmhouse.

Season subscriptions will be open soon-please contact email@theatreharrisburg.com or call 717-232-5501 for more information. Single ticket purchases will be available later this summer.

Learn more at http://www.theatreharrisburg.com/2021-2022-shows/.

Check out the full lineup below!

The Spongebob Musical

October 22nd-November 7, 2021

Whitaker Center

Theatre Harrisburg will kick off its 96th season with The SpongeBob Musical, opening October 22nd at Whitaker Center in Harrisburg, PA.

Join SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks as they work together to save their beloved home of Bikini Bottom from an impending volcanic eruption. This 12-time Tony® -nominated musical is more than simply a cartoon brought to the stage: Winner of the 2018 Drama Desk Outstanding Musical, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, The SpongeBob Musical has something for everyone, and features original music from a legendary lineup of Grammy® award-winners.

The Secret Garden

February 11-27, 2022

Whitaker Center

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald, whose invalid son Colin has had to bear the guilt of his mother Lily's death. When Mary discovers her Aunt Lily's hidden garden, locked shut and overgrown with vines, Mary is determined to revive the beauty that once was. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the estate, showing us the power that a single individual can have to bring light into darkness.

Now And Then

April 15-24, 2022

Krevsky Center

One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, an anxious, last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to stay and have a drink with him. As the trio exchanges stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career, as well as he and Abby's future, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices... and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable.

Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

June 10-19, 2022

Krevsky Center

Nominated for six Tony® awards, and winner of the 2013 Tony® for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is one of the most lauded and beloved Broadway plays of recent years. Equal parts send-up and homage to the works of Anton Chekhov, the play centers around middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share their childhood home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.

Suddenly, their imperious movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to the introduction of new conflicts - and the resolution of old ones.