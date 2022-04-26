Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 26, 2022  

The Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center to Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

The Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center will present Little Women the Musical, running May 5-7 at 7:30PM and May 8 at 2PM.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.

Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

Don't miss this astonishing production!

Tickets are sold here: http://ritzpac.com/event/little-women-the-broadway-musical/. The Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center is located at 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, PA 18503.



