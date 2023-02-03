Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center and St. Luke's Church Partner To Screen A Double Bill: HIDDEN FIGURES & TILL

The Black Box Cafe will be open an hour before curtain. Food & Concessions from the Black Box only are allowed in the theater.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Putting a spotlight on Black History Month, The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center and St. Luke's Church are partnering to show a double feature of Hidden Figures & Till. 13+ on February 10, 2023 at 6PM.

The Black Box Cafe will be open an hour before curtain. Food & Concessions from the Black Box only are allowed in the theater. House opens 30 minutes before curtain. Please contact us at cmason@ritzpac.com or 570.252.4156 with any questions.

At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503, 570.252.4156 / RitzPAC.com. General Admission for $10 per ticket. Ticket is good for both films. *All tickets purchased at the door day of event will be an additional $5 per ticket. Any questions about the seating chart on ShowTix4U.com, please contact us at smelcher@ritzpac.com.

All reserved seating. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Tickets are also available at the Box Office in the lobby an hour before curtain. There is a Chairlift in the Ritz building for handicapped patrons. If you need handicapped seating, please call us at 570.252.4156 to reserve your seats.




Boeing-Boeing is a fast-paced farce. Its success is dependent on good comedic timing and excellent chemistry between the actors. The cast of Boeing-Boeing at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts brings both of these elements to the stage.
The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré’s Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm.
This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it’s too late.

