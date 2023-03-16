The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April

The Rrazz Room Presents returns to New Hope, PA. on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 pm, with America's favorite and only dragapella quartet- the Kinsey Sicks in Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD! at New Hope Inn & Suites, 6426 Lower York Road, New Hope, PA 18938.

The Kinsey Sicks -America's most potty-mouthed and politically outspoken drag quartet has somehow been put in charge of morning assembly at your local elementary school. What can possibly go right?

The Kinsey Sicks return with a cavalcade of Kinsey classics and new parodies to ruin your childhood favorites. You'll never be able to hear nursery rhymes and other classic children's songs the same way again. This Dragapella Musical has been rated HW for Hilariously Wrong.

Trigger Warning: This children's show is unsuitable for children and may provoke strong reactions among people named DeSantis or Taylor Greene.



Tickets are $45 for General Admission and $55 Limited VIP On sale now at TheRrazzRoom.com or Ticketweb.com at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-kinsey-sicks-drag-the-new-hope-inn-tickets/12939845.

Since 2013, the RRazz Room has brought world-class entertainment to New Hope, PA. at the Ramada Inn, Rodeway Inn, Clarion Hotel, The Raven, Bucks County Playhouse and the Inn at Centre Bridge in Stockton, NJ. Returning now to the New Hope Inn & Suites, they will continue to be an entertainment force in Bucks County.

