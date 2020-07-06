The Fulton Theatre Announces Telethon Fundraiser

The Fulton Theatre, in partnership with WGAL 8 in Lancaster, announces a fundraising telethon event. The telethon titled "This is Our Home," sponsored by Fulton Bank, will air live on WGAL 8 on Saturday, July 25 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

"This is Our Home," will be hosted by WGAL's Lori Burkholder and Brian Roche, with Fulton Theatre's Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin, with Curt Dale Clark, Jeffrey Coon, Nicole Hackmann, and Charis Leos. The telethon will feature performances by Broadway's Kate Fahrner, Ciara Renée, and Kalyn West, with a guest appearance by Broadway's and Lancaster's Own Jonathan Groff. Additional performances by Jeffrey Coon, Nathaniel Hackmann, Randy Jeter, Tarra Conner Jones, and Travis Taylor.

On June 12, the Fulton Theatre announced the suspension of productions until late spring of 2021. The theatre, to maintain the financial health of the organization through this dark period, decreased its staff size by 70%, including personnel across all areas of the theatre. The Fulton will sustain over $2 Million in lost revenue during this time.

The Fulton Theatre hopes to raise a portion of this lost revenue through this fundraising effort. Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin stated "During the start of this pandemic, that forced the closer of our hit production of 'Kinky Boots,' it was our hope that we could resume in August, and we pivoted to giving back to the community by making masks, gowns, and face shields for front line workers. Unfortunately, August is no longer possible, and the doors to the theatre will remain closed until late spring of 2021. We are so thankful for the outpouring of support from the community through donations, emails, and phone calls during these difficult times. To continue to persevere, the Fulton needs to ask the community for additional financial assistance, so that we once again can bring the vibrancy of life to Lancaster - and beyond through the performing arts." The Fulton Theatre generates $15 Million in economic impact for Lancaster. Robin continued, "The Fulton Theatre is Central Pennsylvania's cultural home, Lancaster's home, a home for artists from across the U.S. ... This is Our Home. The Fulton has been a home to the arts for generations; please help us ensure that we are here for generations to come."

During the telethon, viewers will be able to donate through text to give, and by calling the Fulton Theatre. Beginning July 6, donations may also be made by visiting www.fulton.givesmart.com.

