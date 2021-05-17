The Fulton Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

A year ago, it was "The Impossible Dream," now, the nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to announce a marquee season in the theatre's 169th year. The Fulton invites audiences to "Return to LIVE," beginning this summer with a concert series that will ease back into full audiences. It will also include the inaugural playwriting festival, "Stories of Diversity," the weekend of July 16. Serving over 160,000 patrons through diverse programing, the Fulton reflects the broad make-up of the Lancaster community and the greater region of central and eastern Pennsylvania. The 2021-2022 season, with a world premiere, and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning shows, begins September 7 and continues through August 7, 2022.

Marc Robin, Executive Artistic Producer, stated, "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome audiences back into the Fulton for LIVE shows! It has been a long haul, but we are coming back stronger, smarter, full of energy, and ready to engage life through art, once again. The mainstage's inspirational and joyous season captures the best of Broadway, and most importantly allows family and friends to gather for some much needed laughter. The Groff Series, in the Tell Studio Theatre, continues the tradition of pushing the envelope and starting important conversations in our community. The Family Series inspires with adventures for the young, and the young at heart."

Fun Home

September 9 - October 24, 2021

Previews September 7 & 8

Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

The Tony Award-winning darling of 2015, taking home the coveted "Best Musical," "Best Book," and "Best Score" Triple Crown, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, Fun Home is based on the real life story of cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Alison's creative imagination becomes real as she recalls how her families' dysfunctional dynamic upbringing shaped who she has become. Maple Avenue has never looked so familiar and yet unrecognizable as we flip through the sketchbooks of her life's most pivotal moments; preadolescents, college years, and where she finds herself today. This achingly beautiful portrait of family examines our relationships within, and how family hold the keys to our successes, and ultimately they hold the keys to our hearts.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

November 11 - January 2, 2022Previews November 9 & 10 Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein IIMusic by Richard Rodgers

You are invited to the grandest fairy tale of them all, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Fulton Theatre, in time for the holidays. Spend an enchanted time at the ball with a lush production, with graceful dance, and a contemporary take on one of the most romantic stories ever told. Thanks to her fairy godmother, Cinderella is magically transformed into the belle of the ball, but she must convince the prince that she is the one he is meant to be with by the stroke of midnight. In this new Broadway adaptation, Cinderella loses her glass slipper after the ball, but in a twist, she takes charge of her own destiny, with a finale that proves anything is possible. A beautiful Rodgers and Hammerstein score including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago."

The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee

January 20 - February 6, 2022

Previews January 18 & 19

Book By Rachel Sheinkin

Music & Lyrics by William Finn

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by Jay Reiss

How do you spell F-U-N?! This heartfelt musical comedy will have you in stitches as a group of six ragtag adolescents (all played by adults) competes in a high-spirited Spelling Bee. Pandemonium ensues as each vie for the top spot, and spell their way all the way to nationals. This high stake competition, puts each of the contestant at the mic (including volunteers from the audience), and in the spotlight as we learn about their hilarious and touching stories from the heart. A Tony Award-winning U-N-F-O-R-G-E-T-T-A-B-L-E experience The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee proves that winning (and losing) isn't everything.

The Sound of Music

February 24 - March 20, 2022

Previews February 22 & 23

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

The theatre is alive, once again, with The Sound of Music! What better way to return to the theatre, than with the beloved musical that celebrates family, love, and perseverance?! The inspirational story, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteeen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

Smokey Joe's Café

April 7 - May 1, 2022

Previews April 5 & 6

Words and Music by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

Gather your family and friends and get ready to Rock 'n Roll with an all-out party! Join the neighborhood gang as they recall love won, lost and imagined. An electric stroll through the iconic songbook of Leiber and Stoller, Rock 'n Roll's most legendary songwriters, Smokey Joe's Café features nearly 40 chart topping hits, such as "On Broadway," "Charlie Brown," "Poison Ivy," "Hound Dog," "Jail House Rock," and so many more! Whether it is your first time hearing these vibrant songs, or it takes you down memory lane, Smokey Joe's Café, Broadway's longest-running musical revue, with a Grammy Award-winning score, will have you shimmying in the aisles!

Man of La Mancha

May 19 - June 12, 2022

Previews May 17 & 18

Written by Dale Wasserman

Music by Mitch Leigh

Lyrics by Joe Darion

Original Production Staged by Albert Marre

Originally Produced by Albert W. Selden and Hal James

Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most popular and adventurous musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself "Don Quixote" and the mad knight goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea," "I Really Like Him" and "Little Bird."

To Be Announced

June 30 - August 7, 2022

Previews June 28 & 29

A celebratory summer production will be announced in February 2022.

Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series

Jacob Marley's A Christmas Carol

December 2 - December 26, 2021

Previews November 30 & December 1

by Tom Mula

"Marley was dead, to begin with..." -and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He's even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley-in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story-discovers his own.

Changing Channels

February 3 - February 20, 2022

Previews February 1 & 2By John Reeger

WORLD PREMIERE! The year is 1952. TV stars such as Lucille Ball, Sid Caesar and Jackie Gleason bring laughter into America's homes each week, but nobody is laughing behind the cameras when a number of artists are blacklisted for their political beliefs. Based on actual events from the early days of TV broadcasting, Changing Channels is set backstage at the DuMont Television Network in New York City. As Cold War hysteria sweeps the nation, actress Maggie Carlin finds herself accused of being a "comrade to the comrades." Is it true? Stay tuned.

Sweat

March 31 - April 16, 2022

Previews March 29 & 30 By Lynn Nottage

Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, Sweat is a compelling portrait of the American Rust Belt decay. In Reading, Pennsylvania, a group of life-long friends gather at the local bar, after the factory whistle blows, to share drinks, secrets and laughs. It is life as usual, until rumors of mass lay-offs loom, and two friends find themselves competing for the same management job, that just might ensure their employment. For the first time, they find themselves divided by race, station, and survival. As tensions rise, the American Dream has its back against the wall, resulting in a shocking conclusion.

Five Guys Named Moe

June 2 - June 26, 2022

Previews May 31 & June 1

Book by Clarke Peters

Music and Lyrics by Louis Jordan

A jazzy, sexy tribute, straight from the jukebox, of rhythm and blues pioneer, Louis Jordan, Five Guys Named Moe has become an international sensation. Nomax's world has been turned upside down; he is broke, heartbroken, after his lovely Lorraine left him, and he is listening to the radio, alone, at 5:00 in the morning, when out of nowhere five guys named Moe appear from the radio. Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. An international sensation, Five Guys Named Moe is a musical fantasy that brings sheer joy, and exuberant entertainment!

Snow White

November 20 - December 18, 2021

Saturdays

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark

When the seven little dwarfs grow up to be seven historical figures, Snow White takes a very different journey. In this fun twist on the classic, Snow White encounters a narcissistic queen, a tap-dancing mirror and a not so charming Prince Charming as she searches for true happiness and make strong confident decisions for herself. This classic tale of good versus evil teaches that every story can be told in a different way.

Sherlock Holmes & the Mystery of the Crown Jewel

March 12 - March 26, 2022

Saturday Mornings

Book, Music & Lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman

The game is afoot as the famous consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Doctor Watson are given a case by Queen Victoria herself to solve a mystery that could affect the very future of the British Empire! From the team that brought you HOW I BECAME A PIRATE; this original musical based on the popular stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle leads you on a merry goose chase from 221B Baker Street all the way to the Tower of London. Fun for the whole family and a case that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats!

The Little Mermaid

April 16 - May 7, 2022

Saturday Mornings

Book, Music & Lyrics by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark

Join us under the sea for the all-singing, all-dancing musical adventure suitable for any sea royalty! Melody has a wish to explore the world that is unknown to her and allows the music to guide her. Lucky for her, she has her friends Bobell, the frog, Turtell, and Flutter, a beautiful butterfly, and many others along the way to keep her out of harm's way as the battle between Seaweed, the sea witch, and Poseidon escalates. The largest Eichmann Family Series production in the Fulton's history will mesmerize and amaze the young and the young at heart!

Shrek The Musical

June 11 - July 9, 2022

Saturday Mornings

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Everyone's favorite ogre is back! "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek... "And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there is one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Subscriptions to all three distinct series are available now by calling 717-397-7425; single tickets will go on sale Monday, July 26, 2021.

SPECIAL SUMMER CONCERTS

T.3

June 23 - June 27, 2021

T.3 is a New York based vocal group composed of Liam Fennecken (School of Rock), Jim Hogan (Waitress) and Brendan Jacob Smith (The Simon & Garfunkel Story). They gained popularity on social media platforms with covers of Disney, Broadway and Pop hits. Feel free to follow them on social media: @t.3official #T3Thursday #tiktoktenors

The concert will include "Into The Unknown" (Disney's Frozen 2), "Defying Gravity" (Broadway's Wicked), "I Will Always Love You" (Whitney Houston's version of the Dolly Parton classic), and more!

Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in NYC. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. Follow along on social media @liamfennecken!

Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, musician and member of viral-sensation vocal group, T.3! His Broadway National Touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera and Spring Awakening. Jim has performed as a soloist with Symphony Orchestras across the US and Canada. Training: Penn State University. Follow Jim on all social media outlets: @jimhogan220!

Brendan Jacob Smith is an Actor, Singer and Songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan will be playing Art Garfunkel in the US/ Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story starting this Fall. He recently finished up his time as a member of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod's professional a cappella group, and was seen as Frankie Epps in Parade at The Rev Theatre Company. Follow on Social media @Brendanjacobsmith!

Together We Celebrate, A Concert Event!

July 6 - August 8, 2021

A spectacular evening to rejoice in the return of the arts, LIVE on the Fulton stage! The songbook of Broadway bursts with one energizing song after another. This concert of favorites will bring together the community that have allowed us to make it to the other side. Now it is time to CELEBRATE!

Single tickets to T.3 and Together We Celebrate are available beginning Monday, May 17, 2021. For tickets, call the Fulton Box Office at 717-397-7425 or visit theFulton.org. Seating is limited, and will be reduced seating. Masks are required.