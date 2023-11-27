The Ephrata Performing Arts Center Presents Teen Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present another one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's widely known and beloved musicals, The Phantom of the Opera, from December 8th through December 30th.

The cast features many of the Lancaster area's best teen performers, being led by Callaghan Petrosky (The Phantom), Annika Locke (Christine), and Jack Packer (Raoul), who are tasked with bringing some of musical theatre's most iconic characters to life on the EPAC stage, and are sure to deliver.

Directed by Bobby Checchia, who recently directed EPAC's sensational production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Scenic, lighting, and sound design by Andrue Morgan, Grant Patrick, and Jeff Cusano, respectively, all will take part in bringing simply stunning designs that promise to delight our audiences. Choreography by Sarah Reynolds, music direction by Jimmy Damore and Cheryl Markle, and costume design by the award-winning duo of Stacey Burdick and Kate Willman.

As a follow-up to our wildly popular 2021 production of Les Miserables:School Edition, EPAC has decided to up the ante and present Andrew Lloyd Weber's world-famous and iconic, The Phantom of the Opera. Love, passion, and horror all descend on an 1800's Parisian opera house as Christine, a young soprano, becomes the obsession of an enigmatic and phantasmic musical genius, who seeks to make her his protege. Filled with music that has defined the musical theatre genre for nearly 40 years, this show will serve as a showcase for the extraordinary youth talent in our community,

The Phantom of the Opera will take place from December 8th through 30th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Friday and Saturday evening performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Saturday matinee performances will begin at 2:00 PM. The dates for the matinees are December 9th, 16th, and 23rd. The Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Saturday, December 9th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available now at Click Here, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.