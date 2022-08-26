The Belmont's Production Of Disney's DESCENDANTS Opens September 9

The Belmont Theatre presents their production of Disney's DESCENDANTS: The Musical. This upbeat show, filled with extraordinary dancing and an incredible teenage and adult cast will run September 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. Do not wait to purchase tickets... This show is a MUST SEE. Bring the entire family!

The main stage is undergoing renovations with new electric and a state-of the art LED lighting system in both the house and on stage. DESCENDANTS will take place in the theatre's Grumbacher Studio, giving the show a more up -close-and-personal feel to the show where the audience will feel like they are part of the action.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's DESCENDANTS: The Musical, is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost - home of the most infamous villains who ever lived - the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island... until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

The Director is René Staub, the Vocal Director is Seth Shields and the Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon.

The cast is led by Natalie Kerchner as Mal and Kenzie Hulsie as Evie. Their friends Jay and Carlos are played by Tony Mercado and Donovan Molloy. Maleficent, Mal's mother, is played by Lindy Keefe. The Evil Queen, Evie's mother, is portrayed by Tatiana Dalton. Christina Duncan plays Cruella De Vill,Carlos' mother. Jafar, Jay's dad, is played by Carter Anstine.

The Auradonians consist of Caleb Dietrich as Ben, and playing his parents are Jessica Oakem as Queen Belle and Dan Griffin as King Beast. Callaghan Petrosky plays Chad (Prince Charming's Son), Kenneth Hamme portrays Doug (Dopey's son), and Audrey (Sleeping Beauty's daughter), is played by McKenna Spangler. The Fairy Godmother is portrayed by Bethany Malykh and her daughter, Jane, is played by Grace Oakhem. Michael Daiuto is the Royal Page and the coach, Chris Walsh plays both Maurice and the guard. Dancers/Ensemble include Mackenzie Buckley (Dance Captain), Emily Beckman, Julianna Gutekunst, Grace Richey, McKenna Robertson and Jayda Segal.

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.