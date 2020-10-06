The Belmont Theatre To Offer Virtual Entertainment

The theatre will present Halloween entertainment in October as well as a Holiday Concert and an original, inspirational comedy in December.

The following presentations will be free to view at www.thebelmont.org, but viewers are encouraged to click the "donate now" button on their website to help the theatre endure the storm until we can open again safely in 2021.

A Virtual Stage Fright

The Belmont will get into the spirit of Halloween by providing ghost stories from the York area and beyond on the Belmont Theatre's website at www.thebelmont.org. The video will be available October 23 at 7:30 pm through November 1. The entertainment will be performed by actress Charlotte Michalski and the Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director Rene Staub.

"Home For The Holidays"

A Virtual Holiday Concert from the Belmont

On December 4 at 7:30 pm, The Belmont Theatre will release its virtual holiday concert entitled "Home for The Holidays." Over 25 Belmont actors, actresses, musicians and dancers will bring their holiday traditions and entertainment to you from their homes. The video will be available to view until January 2 on their website at www.thebelmont.org.

"The Cowans' Co-vid Christmas"

On December 11 at 7:30 pm, an original play by Christine Koslosky will be available to view on the Belmont's website at www.thebelmont.org. See how the pandemic affects a Christian/Jewish family during perhaps the strangest holiday season to roll around in a long time. Joel Persing is the Director of this inspirational comedy where Christmas 2020 takes a turn for the unexpected in the Cowan household. The play will be available to view until January 2.

