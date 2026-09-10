THE TEMPEST to be Presented at Gamut Theatre This Fall

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gamut Theatre is slated to produce The Tempest by William Shakespeare, directed by Diego Sandino and featuring Melissa Nicholson as Prospera, October 3 - 18 in Harrisburg. Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company.

ABOUT THE STORY

“With my nobler reason against my fury, do I take part?” Years earlier, Prospera was betrayed and forced into exile with her daughter Miranda. Now, on the island of Ometepe, Prospera uses the island's magical powers to create a violent storm that shipwrecks Queen Alonsa of Managua and her court. Prospera, with the help of her servant and spirit of the island Ariel, brings her enemies to shore and sets into motion a long-awaited reckoning on them. As her plan unfolds, old betrayals surface, exploring how hurt people hurt people, while all on the island question power, rightful home, and belonging.

With Spanish dialogue, traditional Latin song and dance, and costumes nodding to Nicaragua, The Tempest is both a celebration of culture and a powerful examination of what it means to share our land and our love.

Director Diego Sandino, a first generation Nicaraguan-American, sets the iconic story on Ometepe – a real island in the middle of Nicaragua, known for its rich lore and cultural significance. The Tempest is one of Shakespeare's most fantastical plays, and this production's setting only adds to the magic!

Noah Smull, local Cuban-American musician, has composed original pieces for the show. The dances are choreographed by Jasmin Pantoja, a local Puerto Rican dancer and dance instructor. Tickets for The Tempest are “pick your seat, pick your price,” at a recommended price of $42 or discounted prices of $29 or $19.

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming