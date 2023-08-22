THE SUMMER CLUB Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month

The performance is on September 1, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

THE SUMMER CLUB Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month

Go back to an era when life was cool, music was snappy, and everyone drank their martinis straight up and their bourbon neat. This swinging evening of singing and fantastic fun features Jeff Coon, Gretna Theatre’s own Michael Philip O’Brien, and some of their most talented and entertaining friends along with an incredible 17-piece Big Band. Join us at this hip, exclusive joint and you’ll experience an evening of live entertainment that you’ll never forget!

This original show features songs from the Golden Era sung by cool crooners in white dinner jackets including Jeff Coon, Michael Philip O’Brien, Randall FrizadoJP DunphyNicole Hackmann with Ben McNaboe on keys and Mr. Greg Woodbridge as maestro. VIP Tickets are available for premium seating, along with a pre-show meet and greet with the performers of The Summer Club and food & beverages.

The Summer Club is performing for one night only! September 1, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/summer-club 




