THE SUMMER CLUB Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month

This original show features songs from the Golden Era sung by cool crooners in white dinner jackets including Jeff Coon, Michael Philip O’Brien, Randall Frizado, JP Dunphy, Nicole Hackmann with Ben McNaboe on keys and Mr. Greg Woodbridge as maestro. VIP Tickets are available for premium seating, along with a pre-show meet and greet with the performers of The Summer Club and food & beverages.

The Summer Club is performing for one night only! September 1, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/summer-club