THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre

Performances run September 9-17.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Gettysburg Community Theatre  will present their youth cast production of The SpongeBob Musical youth edition at 2pm Saturdays and Sundays and 7pm Saturdays September 9-17, 2023. Limited reserved seating tickets are available now at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org 

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Under the direction of Chad-Alan Carr and Carrie Conklin, The SpongeBob Musical is suited best for ages 4+ and features a cast of local actors including: Olivia Pellegrino from Aspers, Thea Mathers from Littlestown, Caroline Edwards from Newville, Reese Shamer from Spring Grove, Lillie Myers from Fairfield, Nikki Berkey, Chloe Sainer, Rowan Sainer, Hadley Petruzzelli, Greta Hartley, Liesel Suerdieck, Cooper Grimmer, Greyson Grimmer, Dovi Erwin, Nattie Adams, Avery Walker, Dexter Walker, Caden Miller, Audrey Trax, Tessa Trax, Aurelia Dittrich, Kai Dittrich, Rebecca Williams, Helena Rose Patrono, Emma Luque Valmisa, and Grayson Wallace from Gettysburg.




