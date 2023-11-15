THE SOUND OF MUSIC is Coming To Cavod Theatre in December

The production runs from December 1-10.

Nov. 15, 2023

One of the most beloved musicals of all time! In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

Relive the heart-warming tale that rekindles memories from childhood, Christmas, and first love; while also inspiring us to do what God is asking of us, no matter how difficult. Marvel at the creative expertise of actors from our Lancaster Community and enjoy the superb story-telling of the Cavod Theatre stage!

The Sound of Music is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com

Music by Richard Rodgers & Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsey and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

  • Friday, Dec. 1st 7pm DINNER THEATRE

  • Saturday, Dec. 2nd 2pm & 7pm

  • Sunday, Dec. 3rd 4pm

  • Friday, Dec. 8th 7pm

  • Saturday, Dec. 9th 2pm & 7pm

  • Sunday, Dec. 10th 4pm

This production is directed by Jaime Hilton.

Cast includes: Haleigh Swansen as Maria Ranier, Sean Caldwell as Captain Georg Von Trapp, Brooklyn Hilton as Liesl, Isaac Baloche as Friedrich (Cast A), Molly Noll as Louisa (Cast A), Juden Baloche as Kurt (Cast A), Anna Wasilewski as Brigitta (Cast A), Madilyn Hilton as Marta (Cast A), Lucy Arndt as Gretl (Cast A), Will Noll as Friedrich (Cast B), Anabelle Hershey as Lousia (Cast B), Grayson Hilton as Kurt (Cast B), Gracelyn Fulmer as Brigitta (Cast B), Alivia Meck as Marta (Cast B), Eliana Stoltzfus as Gretl (Cast B), Marcus Hartline as Max Detweiler, Ahna Fulmer as Elsa Schraeder, Lincoln Everett as Rolf, Monica DePaul as Mother Abbess, Sydney Hersch as Sister Berthe, Tammy Cress as Sister Margaretta, Melina Stratigos as Sister Sophia, Silas Werner as Franz, Candace Arndt as Frau Schmidt. The ensemble includes: Caleb Zimmerman, Joe Dunfee, Christen Demnitz, Celeste Huyard, Brian Bogle, Alyssa Vella, and Elise Baloche.

Dinner Theatre Ticket: $100

Reserved Seating Ticket: $27

Adult Ticket: $20

Student Ticket: $17

Door Ticket: $23.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday - Thursday, 11am to 8pm, or online at Click Here.

About Cavod Theatre:

Cavod Theatre is a non-profit, community-based theatre company with dedicated teachers, directors, and staff. Our live theatre is a family-centered organization that provides a creative and inspirational atmosphere to succeed in. We offer innovative opportunities for growth in the performing arts and welcome children, teens, adults, and senior citizens who are passionate about storytelling on stage or behind the scenes. Located at 641 West Main St, New Holland, PA 17557, we exist to create with the purpose of showing God's love through the arts. We believe that the arts afford us the opportunity to cultivate the individual, creative spirit while, in turn, growing closer to the Creator of the universe.




