THE LIGHTNING THIEF Musical Comes to Dallastown Area High School Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This April 4 - 7, Dallastown Area High School will present The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

This high-energy rock musical may be electrifying on the outside, but on the inside it’s full of characters steeped in trepidation, self-doubt, and suspense. Similarly, Dallastown’s senior cast members are experiencing apprehension and uncertainty as graduation approaches. However, they’re taking this opportunity to soak up the lessons learned by Percy Jackson, and preparing to take on the world and the challenges they know lie ahead.

Emily Beckman (Grover) says that the storyline is one that everyone will relate to. “It’s really about finding your place in this world,” she explains. “As teenagers – and even as adults – everyone is trying to find where they fit in.” She says Lillianna Wynkoop as Annabeth sings about it in “My Grand Plan.”

Lillianna chimes in, “I also really like the final number, ‘Bring on the Monsters’ because of how it brings people together.” She says the double meaning of ‘monsters’ is not lost on her. “There are literal monsters that Percy is fighting, and there’s a real world out there. It’s not always perfect, but we can handle it. We can overcome obstacles.” This tight knit group finds strength within themselves, and in one another.

In “Good Kid,” Percy Jackson wonders if he’s good enough. Lillianna continues, “We all struggle with feeling of not knowing if we belong.” As seniors, they know they’ll have to figure out where they belong next year.

McKenna Spangler, who plays dyslexic Percy Jackson says this role is a big departure from other roles she typically plays. “I’ve had to tap into my 12-year-old boy angst,” she laughs. “Playing this role has helped me better understand people who are struggling.” She says that as a result of playing this character she considers taking on obstacles in ways she’s never considered before. “It’s been cool to get a new perspective of life.”

Junior Luke Miller plays Jackson’s nemesis, Luke. “I don’t consider myself a villain,” Luke clarifies. He says he’s had to dig deep into the plot of the story to see why his character would be so angry and upset. But it all adds to the drama and thrill of the show.

Ava Gist (Sally/Oracle) is pumped for the big energy and excitement of the show. She gets emotional when she reveals how deeply she and her fellow castmates feel what they’re singing. “I hope people take home the message that you’re good enough to be someone in this world. You don’t have to be the same as everyone else. It’s what’s different about you that makes you unique and special.”

“It’s been a place to not feel alone,” McKenna shares. “We’re a family on stage; we have each other’s backs.” As far as what’s in store next year? “We have to fight our own battles, do it our own way. We’re not going to have it easy, but we’re ready to face the challenges day by day.”

Transport yourself to Dallastown Area High School’s production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6 at 7pm, and Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at 2pm.