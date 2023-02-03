THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, March 2

The Legend Vince Papale at the Ritz announced at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2. Meet & Greet at 5:30PM. Doors open for the movie at 6:30PM. Movie starts at 7PM.

And it's a true story! Come out and meet the man, the legend, we know as Vince Papale. He attended an Eagle's tryout and became the oldest rookie in the history of the NFL. This heartwarming and motivational story inspired the movie, 'Invincible.' Come to view the movie, followed by a Q&A with the man himself, Vince Papale!

VIP includes reserved seating for the movie, private pre-show meet-and-greet with Vince, open bar and hors d'oeuvres for $89.50. Premium includes reserved seating for the movie and a post-show photo-op with Vince Papale for $47.50. General includes general seating for the movie for $27.50. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156 / smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

The Black Box Cafe will be open an hour before curtain. Food & Concessions from the Black Box only are allowed in the theater. House opens 30 minutes before curtain Concessions & light fare are available from The Black Box Cafe on the 1st floor of the Ritz building.