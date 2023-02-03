Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, March 2

This heartwarming and motivational story inspired the movie, "Invincible".

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Legend Vince Papale at the Ritz announced at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2. Meet & Greet at 5:30PM. Doors open for the movie at 6:30PM. Movie starts at 7PM.

And it's a true story! Come out and meet the man, the legend, we know as Vince Papale. He attended an Eagle's tryout and became the oldest rookie in the history of the NFL. This heartwarming and motivational story inspired the movie, 'Invincible.' Come to view the movie, followed by a Q&A with the man himself, Vince Papale!

VIP includes reserved seating for the movie, private pre-show meet-and-greet with Vince, open bar and hors d'oeuvres for $89.50. Premium includes reserved seating for the movie and a post-show photo-op with Vince Papale for $47.50. General includes general seating for the movie for $27.50. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156 / smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

The Black Box Cafe will be open an hour before curtain. Food & Concessions from the Black Box only are allowed in the theater. House opens 30 minutes before curtain Concessions & light fare are available from The Black Box Cafe on the 1st floor of the Ritz building.



Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Valentines Brunch With Fairytale Friends Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Valentine's Brunch With Fairytale Friends
Enjoy a Valentine's Fairytale Brunch: Rapunzel, Little Mermaid, Island Princess, and Bayou Princess at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM.
The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center and St. Lukes Church Partner To Screen A Dou Photo
The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center and St. Luke's Church Partner To Screen A Double Bill: HIDDEN FIGURES & TILL
Putting a spotlight on Black History Month, The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center and St. Luke's Church are partnering to show a double feature of Hidden Figures & Till. 13+ on February 10, 2023 at 6PM.
Review: BOEING-BOEING at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Photo
Review: BOEING-BOEING at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
Boeing-Boeing is a fast-paced farce. Its success is dependent on good comedic timing and excellent chemistry between the actors. The cast of Boeing-Boeing at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts brings both of these elements to the stage.
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers
The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré’s Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.

