Summer Sing-A-Long Events Come to Lancaster

Lancaster's new home for fresh theatrical experiences is Prima. This contemporary venue (941 Wheatland Avenue) boasts an on-site bar, free parking, and state-of-the-art technology. Normal programming includes boutique musicals and concerts, as well as hosting private special events. Now Prima is announcing a series of "Summer Sing-A-Longs" supported by Lamphouse Films. In addition to subtitles for all of the songs you know and love, interactive elements will make these nights-out an experience to remember. Patrons are invited to dress as characters from each of the titles.

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long features all the contagious award-winning music by La La Land songwriters Pasek and Paul. This biopic telling the story of P.T. Barnum and his circus brought Hugh Jackman back to his musical roots. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long is produced by special arrangement with Criterion Pictures, USA.

Don those pink jackets and grease up those hair-dos for the phenomenon that is Grease Sing-A-Long (rights provided by Swank Motion Pictures, Inc). The original high school musical takes over Prima in this classic bad-boy meets good-girl film. Join John, Olivia and the gang as we declare how "Hopelessly Devoted" we are to this classic movie. Unleash your inner T-Bird or Pink Lady by getting your tickets now, because, as those Rydell High Kids always say, "We go together!"

Closing out the Summer Sing-A-Longs, Hamiltunes returns to the Prima stage. Be sure to bring the Hamilton musical fan in your life to this raucous party as professional and community performers of all ages lead guests in songs like "My Shot," "Wait for It," and "The Room Where it Happens." Want to be a revolutionary? You can join the fun on stage and be considered to lead a solo by sending a video submission of 60-seconds from a Hamilton song to sara@primalancaster.org by June 1. Whether you've seen the show, know every word of every song, or just want to find out what the excitement is all about, this is an unmissable experience. Hamiltunes is made possible by special arrangement with Hamilton Uptown LLC. Proceeds (beyond event production costs) benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Tickets are available at primalancaster.org or (717) 327-5124. Groups of four or more (to The Greatest Showman and Grease Sing-A-Longs) can use discount code "FAMILY" for 20% off tickets. Summer Sing-A-Long packages are also available.





