Summer Classic Film Series Returns To The Majestic Theater in 2021

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater celebrates the return of its summer classic film series in 2021 after a forced hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. June through August. Tickets are just $7 and are on sale now. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

"This will be our 14th summer of Wednesday night classic films which have built a large and loyal audience," remarked Jeffrey Gabel, Founding Executive Director. "In honor of the superhero in all of us who have stout-hearted our way through the pandemic, I thought Superman was the perfect film to relaunch the series."

The series opens June 2 with 1978's Superman, The Movie in which alien adoptee Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) grows up to become a mild-mannered reporter, as well as the "Man of Steel." On June 9, enjoy Danny Kaye at his tongue-twisting best in 1955's The Court Jester, which also features Glynis Johns, Angela Lansbury, and Basil Rathbone. Then, on June 16, an all-star cast recreates the controversy surrounding an 1839 slave revolt in 1997's Amistad. Clark Griswold attempts to take his family to Walley World on June 23 in National Lampoon's Vacation, and on June 30, a spunky orphan learns "the sun will come out tomorrow" in beloved musical Annie (1982).

On July 7, an ambitious clerk is tricked into thinking he won a prize for a winning coffee slogan in Christmas in July (1940). Wear an ugly Christmas sweater to the movie and get a free bag of popcorn! The Color Purple (1985) on July 14 follows Celie's journey to rise above decades of abuse, violence and betrayal. On July 21, Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton team up to save a historic house of ill repute in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), and then on July 28, a band of young misfits discover an ancient map and set out to find long lost treasure in The Goonies (1985).

Alfred Hitchcock's bizarre horror story of birds attacking innocent school children and nesting in Tippi Hedren's blonde bouffant, The Birds (1963) is on screen August 4. Then on August 11, enjoy Hollywood royalty Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn in 1948's State of the Union. On August 18, Admiral James T. Kirk resumes command of the USS Enterprise to rescue Earth from a mysterious alien life form in Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), before the series wraps up on August 25 with George Lucas' nostalgic farewell to the 1950s, American Graffiti (1973).

Tickets for each movie are $7 and are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org or at the historic box office under the marquee, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg. Box Office hours are 5-8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1:30-8 p.m., Saturday; 1:30-6 p.m., Sunday starting May 21. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

In preparation for the public's return to the Majestic Theater, a number of policies and procedures have been put in place to help ensure the health of patrons and employees. Masks are required at all times inside the Majestic unless a patron is in their seat, enjoying a treat from the concession stand. Auditoriums and other public areas will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each show. The Majestic's commercial HVAC system provides filtered fresh air into the building continuously. In-person ticket sales have been relocated outside to the historic box office under the Carlisle Street marquee. A complete health and safety guide is available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org and outside the Box Office at 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA.

