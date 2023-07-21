Summer Camp Alumni Become Faculty at Gettysburg Community Theatre 

Gettysburg Community Theatre is currently in its 15th year of Summer Theatre Camps. Each week students learn a different play to perform the weekend of their camp such as PAN! performing at 7pm July 21, and 2pm & 7pm July 22, The Fairy Tale Network performing at 7pm July 28, and 2pm & 7pm July 29, as well as Hello Shakespeare! performing at 4pm August 4 and 2pm August 5. Tickets are available now at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org

“This year for our Summer Camps, GCT is thrilled to have three instructors that were each students here at GCT many years ago”, says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr. “It is a joy as an educator to see former students follow their passion, whether it be theatre or not. I am honored to work with them now as colleagues with the next generation.”

Hailey Brownley is a junior double major in Theatre Arts & Psychology with minors in French and Creative Writing at the University of Pittsburgh. Hailey's favorite memories include participating in GCT theater camps when she was younger. She has also participated in numerous GCT productions such as Guys & Dolls and Twin Hearts, Shrek Jr. and The King & I youth edition. Hailey is thrilled to be working with campers because of her fond memories at GCT and wants to support the next generation of theater kids.

Linden Carbaugh is absolutely thrilled to be back for her fifth year of teaching. She just graduated from PennWest University with a degree in musical theatre. Her most recent roles include Annette Raleigh in God of Carnage, Linden in Godspell, and an intern for the American Association Community Theatre AACTfest. Linden has been a GCT student for thirteen years. Her favorite memory at GCT is portraying Margot Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank. In August, she will be furthering her education at the University of South Carolina to receive a Masters in Theatre Education.

Julianna Hazlett is a previous student of GCT and is so glad to be back! She recently graduated from West Virginia University with a BFA in Acting. Her favorite GCT productions have been Brighton Beach Memoirs with director Karen Land as well as previously being a member of the GCT improv troupe. Her favorite memory at GCT was the 2010 production of Annie jr. when she first caught her love for theatre!

Elizabeth Pellegrino is excited to be teaching summer theatre camp again at GCT! She recently graduated with a BA in Theatre from Mary Baldwin University and is currently enrolled in a program to earn an MLitt in Shakespeare and Performance from MBU. Some of her favorite past roles include Margaret in Henry IV, Part 1 (MBU), Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet (MBU), and Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream (GCT). One of her favorite memories of GCT is performing in the summer theatre camp shows back when she was a student.

There are still a few spots in summer camps to register for online and many tickets need sold as well to help make this summer successful for GCT. GCT’s Summer Camps 2023 are made possible in part by generous support from The Cultural Alliance Of York County, Adams County Community Foundation and their wonderful Giving Spree, The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Fund, The Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Betsy & Hank White Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Eagle Riders Of Gettysburg, and The Gettysburg Eagles.

