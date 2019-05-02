Straight No Chaser Comes To Hershey Theatre

Straight No Chaser is coming to Hershey Theatre for two performances on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2:30 and 7:30 pm.

Tickets for this show start at $39.50 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3405, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

Atlantic Records recording group Straight No Chaser has announced plans for another epic U.S. concert tour, "The Open Bar Tour." Straight No Chaser's latest studio album, One Shot is available now at all streaming services, as well as via the official Straight No Chaser store. The album sees Straight No Chaser doing what they do best with distinctive takes on classic pop and soul favorites, including Ricky Martin's "Livin La Vida Loca," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way," James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," and the LP's first single, an energetic mash-up of Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan entitled "Motownphilly/This Is How We Do It." The track is joined by an official lyric video, streaming now at the official Straight No Chaser YouTube channel.

In addition, the LP features alongside seven entertaining conversational interludes wherein the nine members of Straight No Chaser trace their unlikely rise from an undergraduate singing group at Indiana University to a beloved Atlantic Records act with a devoted international fanbase.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.sncmusic.com/tour.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 am on May 10. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Hershey Theatre Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.





