Servant Stage Cancels All Upcoming Touring Engagements at Retirement Homes

Servant Stage has released a statement regarding cancellation of upcoming performances.

"With respect to the recommendations of local and state officials, and with love and concern for everyone in our community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all of our upcoming touring performances at retirement communities for the next several weeks.

We're heartbroken to make this decision, as our youth cast of Don't Rock The Jukebox have worked so hard to be able to share this wonderful show with our friends in retirement communities across the county! The decision will also cause financial hardship for Servant Stage as our business model relies on the pay-what-you-will donations at performances. But most importantly, we want to do all we can to keep our community safe and healthy.

At this time, there are no official cases of COVID-19 reported in Lancaster County, however, the virus is in PA and spreading. This proactive, preventive action aims to help flatten the curve of the pandemic so as not to overwhelm the local health-care systems and protect the most vulnerable in our community. We are following the advice of Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, who expressed that "We can stop the spread of this virus by not allowing the virus to find the next host. Although there's been some criticism of canceling large events, I think that's the way to go at this point."

We love you all, and will miss seeing your smiling faces over the next several weeks! We are a creative crew here at Servant Stage and we are already brainstorming ways to continue sharing the arts with our community during this time. We're looking at online streaming options, closed circuit TV in the local retirement communities, and other creative possibilities.

In the meantime, please stay safe, and know that we are thinking of you, praying for you, and we are here for you! Feel free to reach out by phone, email, or social media and we will be happy to chat.

And remember:

Conversations are not canceled

Relationships are not canceled

Songs are not canceled

Faith is not canceled

Hope is not canceled

Love is not canceled"





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You