Servant Stage Announces Pay-What-You-Can Theatre Classes

Beginning with a simple mission of making outstanding theatre accessible for everyone by offering touring, pay-what-you-will productions, Servant Stage, now in their tenth season, has grown dramatically to become "a major player in the local theatrical market" (Marakay Rogers, BroadwayWorld). While audiences may recognize Servant Stage for their productions, the company is taking steps toward also make theatre education increasingly accessible for everyone.

Servant Stage will offer "drop-in" theatre classes every Monday night at their base of operations on the campus of Lancaster County Christian School. In keeping with Servant Stage's mission of accessibility, all classes are offered as Pay-What-You-Will. Classes are taught by local performers and industry processionals, ranging a variety of topics including different styles of dance (jazz, ballet, tap, musical theatre), singing, acting, and more. "With very few exceptions, each class is standalone," says Artistic Director Wally Calderon. "We really wanted to make it as low-commitment as possible so folks don't feel any pressure if they miss classes, or they can decide - spur of the moment - to come based on their availability."

There are two classes offered every Monday night, each geared toward a different age group, with offerings for ages 6-10, 10-18, or 16+ (including adults of all ages). Monthly "Specialty Classes" are offered in topics like Improvisation, Audition Prep, or Vocal Techniques. Ever expanding the reach of opportunities for those of all ages, a new Specialty Class on May 2 ("DANCE: Mommy/ Daddy & Me") is designed for students ages 3-6 and their parents to come and have fun learning together!

Servant Stage "Drop-In" Classes are offered every Monday night at Lancaster County Christian School (2390 New Holland Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601). Registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

UPCOMING CLASSES INCLUDE:

March 28 IMPROV with Chris Faith; 6-8pm, Ages 12+

April 4 DANCE with A.K. Mullen-Johnson; 6-7pm, Ages 6-10; 7:15-8:15pm, Ages 10-18

April 11 DANCE with Amy Meehan; 6-7pm, Ages 16+; 7:15-8:15pm, Ages 10-18

April 25 ACTING with Reji Woods; 6-8pm, Ages 12+

May 2 DANCE: Mommy/Daddy & Me with Kristin Hurdleston; 6-6:45pm, Ages 3-6 and ACTING with Reji Woods; 6-8pm, Ages 12+

For a full listing of upcoming classes and to register, visit servantstage.org/mondays or call 717-455-0255.