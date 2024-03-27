SEUSSICAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Harrisburg will present the Tony-nominated musical, SEUSSICAL, April 26-May 12, 2024, at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg. Theatre Harrisburg is the oldest performing arts organization in the Capital Region and one of the oldest active community theatres in the United States. This production is the 4th offering in the historic theatre’s 98th season.



SEUSSICAL is fun for the whole family! The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, SEUSSICAL is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The creative team for SEUSSICAL is led by Director, Designer, and Choreographer, Matt Spencer, Music Director Ryan Dean Schoening, and Pit Conductor Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire.