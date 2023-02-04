Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in March

Tickets include a brunch buffet, performances, & more.

Feb. 04, 2023  

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a brunch event with cast members of the upcoming Theatre For Young Audiences production on Sunday March 4th at 10am.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222975®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F70974?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center

222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503

570.252.4156 / smelcher@ritzpac.com

Meet friends from the cast of Shrek and get a sneak peek of our upcoming show! Enjoy a delectable brunch, craft, & songs from the show as our fairytale characters take the stage! Take some pictures with the characters and receive a special treat from the land of Far Far Away!

BRUNCH MENU: eggs, sausage, French toast, yogurt bar, salad bar, chicken nuggets, assorted desserts, & more

Ages 13 and up: $22.50

Ages 3-12: $19.50

Ages 2 and under: $5.50

Tickets include a brunch buffet, performances, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!

Questions? Contact us smelcher@ritzpac.com / 570.252.4156

TICKET INFORMATION: Ages 13 and up: $22.50. Ages 3-12: $19.50. Ages 2 and under: $5.50. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.




